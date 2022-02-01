Peacehaven & Telscombe Neighbourhood Development Plan consultation opens

The draft Peacehaven & Telscombe Neighbourhood Development Plan (NP) is now ready for consultation with local residents and groups from February 1 to March 14.

The NP is a planning document for the local area, that once adopted through a formal process can be used by communities and planning departments to help shape neighbourhoods for the future.

The document will be used to determine future planning applications up to 2030, can encourage greater investment in the area and will entitle local Town Councils to receive 25% of the Community Infrastructure Levy created in the NP area.

The overarching vision of the NP is – 'Peacehaven and Telscombe Towns aim to be sustainable, with clean air and an environment providing a good quality of life for all inhabitants and neighbourhoods'.

The two town councils are asking for resident’s views on the Neighbourhood Plan Vision, Objectives, Policies and Projects .

There will be an online presentation and Question and Answer session online at 7pm on February 10 – which will be posted on the website afterwards – and drop-in sessions at Peacehaven Civic Centre on Wednesday, February 16 from 2pm to 7pm and at Telscombe Civic Centre on February 21, 1pm to 4.30pm.

All the comments that are received from the residents are collated and then submitted to the Lewes District Council for them to consult formally with neighbouring Councils and landowners.

If adopted, the plan will continue to be reviewed and updated until 2030 when a new plan will be needed.