Lucy Jo Symonds has been elected the new mayor of Peacehaven Town Council for 2022 to 2023 by a unanimous vote from all her councillor colleagues.

Lucy, who moved to Peacehaven in 1985 as a teenager, has served on the Council as an Independent Councillor for the North Ward since 2019.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her acceptance speech, Councillor Symonds reiterated her passion and dedication to the local community and has committed focusing on reducing isolation, increasing participation and inclusion and creating more opportunities for the residents of the town.

Town Crier, Jon Borthwick with the new Peacehaven Town Mayor, Lucy Jo Symonds and new Deputy Mayor Cllr David Seabrook

On being elected, Lucy said: “I am very privileged and honoured to have been elected as Mayor of Peacehaven Town. I would like to thank councillor Sharkey and councillor Hill for their representations as mayor and deputy mayor and for all they have given to the town in their respective positions despite some very difficult challenges that they have been faced with during their term. I will work hard to continue to build on all the fantastic work and results they have achieved.”

Lucy, who attended Tideway School (now the Seahaven Academy) is a single mum to four children and grandmother-of-three.

Councillor Symonds will be taking over from councillor Isobel Sharkey - who has been mayor since May 2021.

Lucy said: “Peacehaven is a wonderful place to live. I think after 38 years I can say that I am in a good position to reflect on this especially as I have lived in the town as a teenager and single mum.

Jon Borthwick and the new Mayor of Peacehaven Town Lucy Jo Symonds

“I have seen many changes over the years, but the biggest change has been with regard to the development of the town with an increase in the number of residents and a decrease in the services that are provided to them - and the town.

“However, we have recently seen the strong community network that has been building, where residents are coming together to fight against these losses - especially with the predicted library closure and the redevelopment of the Meridian Centre.

"It is so important to have the links with residents, as the town council is limited to what it can do. However, with the support of the community and the proactive work from the councillors, we can try to influence change with both Local and County Councils to start to revitalise and rejuvenate our town.

"During my term as mayor, I would like to focus on reducing isolation for all, increasing participation and inclusion - and creating more opportunities."