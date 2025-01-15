Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Haywards Heath car park – police appeal
Police said they are now investigating the incident and appealing for further witnesses and information.
The collision happened in Clair Hall car park at about 6.15am on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It involved a car, believed to be a Hyundai Tucson in red or maroon, and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a 55-year-old local man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.
“Police are investigating, and are appealing for any further information. Anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage in the area at the time who has not already shared this with police is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 186 of 19/11.”