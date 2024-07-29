Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People in Horsham are being asked to vote on how money in a new ‘People’s Budget’ should be spent.

The budget of £100,000 was approved by Horsham District Council last month and will focus on activities and initiatives that support children and young people under 25.

As a first step, local charities and community organisations are being asked to put forward proposals that will benefit the under 25s via an application for funding.

The organisations will be able to apply for grants of either £20,000, £10,000 or £5,000 for their activities. These funds will then be distributed in line with a public vote, ensuring, says the council, that residents can decide how funds are used for priorities that matter most to them.

A Youth Forum meeting - Horsham District Council has introduced a new 'People's Budget' to help fund initiatives that support children and young people under 25

Charities and organisations interested in applying for funds can view the grant details and criteria here: https://horshamdc-self.test.achieveservice.com/service/CD_CommunityGrantApplication

Council cabinet member for communities Sam Raby said: “I am really excited by this new allocation of funds with this year’s priority of benefitting the young people of our district. Our young people have been particularly hard-hit in recent years, initially as a result of the pandemic and then by the ongoing closing down of youth provision facilities as a result of the cost of living crisis. This has badly affected their mental health and overall wellbeing.

“I see the People’s Budget as a great opportunity to create positive experiences for this sector of our community. At this stage I would like to encourage as many voluntary and community groups as possible to contact us with their activity proposals to build a better future for our young people.”

Applications will be accepted up until Monday 30 September 30. The council says that applications must demonstrate how they contribute to the delivery of at least one of the council’s priorities; deliver measurable outcome; be from voluntary or community sector organisations; operate within the Horsham district; be a legal entity with an appropriate written constitution and governing body and its own bank account and appropriate governance and not unfairly exclude individuals from taking part.