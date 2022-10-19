'People cant sleep at night' - Protestors want to stop Ringmer being used as cut-through for lorries

The protest took place on the Village Green on Tuesday, October 18, with residents and councillors waving banners and placards, chanting ‘no HGV cut-throughs’.

Emily O’Brien, Green Party Lewes District councillor, said: “I never expected such a huge turnout. It was quite extraordinary and shows just how strong the feeling is in Ringmer.

"People who live on the main road can’t sleep at night, and many older people and those with small children or disabilities have told me they are afraid to venture along the main road because of HGVs thundering past our very narrow pavements. It’s time action was taken.”

Protestors are calling on the East Sussex County Council to introduce a lorry route network similar to the one in West Sussex.

This is a network of suitable roads which all HGVs are expected to use, except for local access, asking them to avoid narrow and residential roads and villages.

Johnny Denis, Green Party, East Sussex County Councillor, said: “We all welcome our HGV drivers doing deliveries and local jobs but we need to see an end to Ringmer being a rat run for HGVs which could and should use nearby A-roads.

“Other county councils including West Sussex have introduced lorry route networks. We need East Sussex County Council to have a proper discussion about doing the same - and the turnout today shows this is long overdue”

The protest had been planned for September, but was postponed as a mark of respect during the official mourning period for HM the Queen.