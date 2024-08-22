People in Sussex should look out for strange garden visitor with devil horns

He made the discovery in Rye, East Sussex and shared pictures of the strange creature on social media in the hope of identifying it.

It turned out to the striking looking caterpillar of the privet hawk-moth. They are an almost neon lime-green with a purple blush, purple-and-white streaks on the side, a pale yellow spot on each segment, and a big, blackish hook at the tail end.

The caterpillars feed mainly on privet, but also on ash and lilac leaves. As they mature, they turn pinkish and burrow deep into soil in order to pupate, hatching out the following summer.

The hawk-moths are recognisable by their large, torpedo-shaped bodies and long, narrow wings, held back like a jet plane. The privet hawk-moth is one of the largest, with dark brown-and-cream wings, and a pink-and black-banded body. It is on the wing for a short period in June and July feeding on night scented flowers.

Nine species of hawk-moth breed in the UK, with another eight species visiting as migrants. They are among the strongest fliers of any moths.

Have you read? Rare Pink Floyd memorabilia goes on display at a Sussex pub.

Have you read? This is the best pub for beer in Sussex according to CAMRA

1 . Privet Hawk Moth caterpillar Privet Hawk Moth caterpillar Photo: supplied

2 . Privet Hawk Moth Privet Hawk Moth Photo: supplied