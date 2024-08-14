Bexhill micro pub voted best pub in Sussex by CAMRA

Martin and Robin said: “We’ve now received official confirmation that we have won CAMRA’s Sussex Pub of the Year 2024.“This is an incredible achievement for a small, fairly new pub and in doing so we have beaten some of our favourite places to drink in Brighton and throughout Sussex. A great honour indeed.“We want to thank everyone at CAMRA who have given us their support; the incredible breweries, local and national, who are brewing some outstanding ales and making this a golden age for real ales; and, of course, our brilliant bar team who constantly set new standards for great customer service.“Most of all, though, we want to thank our special patrons and loyal friends who make the Brickmaker’s the vibrant and welcoming community local that we set out to achieve.“We are now going forward to compete with the best pubs in Surrey and Kent for the regional award. We’d love you all to cheer us on.We’d also like to send many congratulations to the Albatross Club, in Bexhill who have picked up the Sussex Club Of The Year award and the Robin Hood Icklesham who are the Sussex Cider Pub Of The Year, making it a clean sweep for Southeast Sussex.”The pub will be presented with its award later this year.