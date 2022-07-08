There would be minor internal alterations at Silverdale in Yapton Road and conversion of the garage to form an additional en-suite bedroom and office.

A planning statement by Dobson Grey said the applicant was Consensus Support Services Limited.

The six adult residents would be in need of care and 24-hour on-site support with non-resident care workers and non-resident manager.

A site plan of the property in Yapton Road, Bognor

There would be five carers plus the manager during the day on two shifts with one or two overnight carers.

Carers would not all start and finish at the same time but would be staggered.

The detached chalet bungalow has accommodation in the roofspace and includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms with a large kitchen/living/dining room and utility room.

The plan was to convert the existing garage and reconfigure the utility room to form a staff office and additional bedroom and bathroom.

"The overall intention is to create a safe and supporting home environment for individuals who, due to their specific complex needs, cannot live independently within the community," the statement said.

"As a shared adult home, the proposed occupants would need to live harmoniously together and it is not expected that there would be any more impact on neighbouring residents from a noise perspective than with a standard residential property."