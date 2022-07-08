Aldingbourne

AL/92/22/T: 4 Pine Close, Westergate. 1no. Ash tree (T1) reduce 3 branches down by 2 - 3m back to growth points, reducing tree from 15m to 12m in height. 1no. Ash tree (T2) remove dead/dying branch over hanging garden.

AL/94/22/PL: Nyton Rest, Nyton Farm Shop, Nyton Road. Extension of duration of planning permission for a further 3 year period to run from expiry of current temporary permission granted under AL/61/20/PL for continued use of land for agricultural workers accommodation for an initial period of 2 years comprising 14 no. chalets, low level lighting, retention of existing hardstanding, utilisation of existing individual foul treatment plants and existing permitted access and associated works. This application falls in CIL Zone 3 (Zero rated) as other development.

LU/165/22/PL: Pavilion, The Sportsfield, St Floras Road. Readvertisement due to description change and revised plans. Infill area below north east facing first floor terrace to create new treatment room space and changing room and infill at ground floor along part of north east/north west facing to extend servery. This site is in CIL Zone 4 (Zero Rated) as other development. (Photo: Google Maps)

Aldwick

AW/169/22/T: 53 Colts Bay. Fell 1no. Ash tree (T1). 1no. Sycamore tree (T2) - reduce crown by 2m leaving tree 10m high and 6m in spread.

AW/172/22/T: 1 Old Farm Close. 1no. Silver Maple (T313) reduce length of East facing branches which brush against side of house from 7m to 4m.

AW/174/22/T: Cedar Close East. 1no. Maple tree (T1) - remove deadwood. 1no. Oak tree (T2) - thin crown by 25% and raise canopy to 3m above ground level.

Arundel

AB/84/22/HH: Vyne Cottage, 33 Mount Pleasant. Replacement of 9 x existing single glazed timber windows and 1 x single glazed timber entrance door. This application may affect the character and appearance of the Arundel Conservation Area and a Listed Building.

AB/85/22/L: Vyne Cottage, 33 Mount Pleasant. Listed building consent for the replacement of 9 no. existing single glazed timber windows & 1 single glazed timber entrance door.

AB/87/22/HH: Little Oaks, Pearson Road. Conversion of garage to habitable use, new parking space, extension of raised decking and alterations to fenestration/openings.

Barnham & Eastergate

BN/87/22/PL: Copsefield, Eastergate Lane, Eastergate. Variation of condition following EG/50/16/PL relating to Condition no 2 - approved plans.

Bersted

BE/74/22/TEL: Land adjacent to 1 North Bertsted Street. Prior Notification under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation, H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

Bognor Regis

BR/157/22/T: Nyewood Church Of England Junior School, Brent Road. 1no. Quercus Robur (no.34 on tree map) - removal of deadwood/hanging branches. 1no. Salix Matsudana (no.38 on tree map) - Fell to 1.5m stump as internal tree defect. 1no Sorbus Aucuparia (no.12 on tree map) - Fell to 1.5m stump as internal tree defect. 1no. Sorbus x Intermedia (no.18 on tree map) - remove deadwood as internal tree defect.

Ford

F/8/22/PL: Ford Airfield Industrial Estate, Units A1-A5 and C2, Rollaston Park. Refurbishment of Units A1-A5 and C2, including re-roofing of A1, A3 and A5 with built-up system to current regulations and over-roofing Units C2, A2 and A4. Formation of hardstanding adjacent to A1 in lieu of current compacted earth, debris and concrete plinths. This application is in CIL Zone 2 (zero rated) as other development.

Felpham

FP/114/22/TEL: Verge at junction of Middleton Road and Park Drive. Prior Notification under Schedule 2 Part 16 Class A for proposed 5G telecoms installation, H3G street pole and additional equipment cabinets.

FP/107/22/T: Fernbank Cottage, Waterloo Road. 1no. Yew tree (T1) - 1-2m crown reduction to growth points leaving tree 9m high and 8m in spread in Felpham conservation area.

FP/108/22/HH: 16 Whitelands. Erection of single storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear conservatory.

FP/111/22/T: 12 The Midway. 1no. Horse Chestnut tree crown is to be thinned by 20% and height reduced by 2.5m leaving tree 14m high, no change in spread.

FP/113/22/T: 17 Bala Crescent. Oak tree (T1) reduce over hanging branches on the easterly aspect by 1.5 - 2m leaving a radial spread of 8-10 metres.

Littlehampton

LU/194/22/L: 13 South Terrace. Listed building consent to replace 2 No. defective sash windows on the 4th floor of the front elevation with new like for like timber sash windows.

LU/192/22/HH: 45 Arundel Road. Single storey rear infill extension.

LU/197/22/HH: 17 Peregrine Road. Erection of two storey rear extension, single storey side extension including new garage following demolition of existing garage.

LU/196/22/HH: 20 Genoa Close. Two storey side extension including installation of 1 x rear juliet balcony to create annexe.

Middleton

M/61/22/HH: 22 Lodge Close. Readvertisement due to amended description. Raising the height of the roof to enable loft conversion for habitable use including the installation of 1 x rear dormer and 5 x front rooflights and alterations to fenestration/openings.

M/70/22/PL: Land at Middleton Court, Elmer Road. 5 No. new garages. This application is in CIL Zone 4 (zero rated) as other development.

Rustington

R/142/22/HH: 8 Broadmark Avenue. Erection of part two storey, part single storey side extension including installation of 2 x front dormers and rear dormer extension, single storey side/rear extension following the demolition of existing single storey side/rear, other side and rear porch extension.

R/144/22/HH: 16 Tasman Close. Single storey front porch extension.

R/147/22/T: 2 Broadmark Lane. Various works to various trees.

Walberton

WA/71/22/T: Walberton House, The Street. 1no. Maple Tree (T1) - crown reduction to leave tree 10m high and 10m in spread within the Walberton Village conservation area.

Yapton

Y/72/22/PL: Silverdale, Yapton Road, Barnham. Change of use from dwelling house (Class C3 (a)) to Residential Care Home for adults with learning difficulties / autism and with physical and complex health needs (Class C2) to include minor internal alterations and conversion of existing garage to form additional en-suite bedroom and office. This application is a Departure from the Development Plan is in CIL Zone 3 (Zero Rated) as other development.

Y/82/22/HH: Nash Cottage, Maypole Lane. Installation of 40 solar panels on five ground mounted frames

Y/81/22/A: Bonhams Field, Main Road. Installation of 1 x non-illuminated roadside sign, 1 x non-illuminated monolith sign an 4 x non-illuminated flags.

Y/84/22/HH: Baytree Cottage, North End Road. Single storey side extension including installation of pool.