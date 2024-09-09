Person cut off by the tide near Beachy Head lighthouse rescued by RNLI volunteers

A person was rescued by volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI after being cut off by the tide near Beachy Head lighthouse.

At 12:06pm on Sunday, September 8, both Eastbourne RNLI lifeboats were initially requested to launch on service following reports of multiple persons possibly cut off by the tide to the west of Birling Gap.

As the Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) crew were passing Beachy Head lighthouse, they spotted a lone walker cut off by the tide, a spokesperson said.

The crew on the All-weather lifeboat commenced a shoreline search from Birling Gap to Seaford bay, alongside Coastguard Rescue Officers on land.

The spokesperson for the RNLI added that a ‘thorough search was carried out, and with nothing found, the All-weather lifeboat was re-tasked to assist the ILB

The RNLI spokesperson said: “A crew member was put ashore to carry out a welfare check and fit a lifejacket, then extracted from the beach into the safety of the D-Class. Due to being cold and wet, the casualty was transferred onto the All-weather lifeboat and returned to Sovereign Harbour and into the care of Eastbourne Coastguard."

The rescue comes after Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council issued a warning of the dangers of getting cut off by the tide.

A spokesperson for the council said: “In the last few years there have been multiple incidents of people getting cut off by the tide at the base of cliffs.

“This put them at risk of drowning, cold-water shock and chalk falling from cliffs above."

In the event of a coastal emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.