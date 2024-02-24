Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The petition has been created by Sam Baldry in the hopes of bringing back the Punch and Judy shows back to Eastbourne seafront.

In a statement, Sam Baldry said: “Every summer the shows are packed full of families enjoying the two free shows in the sunshine.

A petition has been created to help save Punch and Judy show on Eastbourne seafront after its cancellation. Picture: Visit Eastbourne

"There are hardly any activities for kids in Eastbourne without the cancellation of this wonderful show for the whole family.

“Please sign this petition to bring back this for our children to enjoy.”

Ray Sparks who operated the shows in the town, confirmed that he had received confirmation that the shows would no longer take place from 2024 due to Eastbourne Borough Council not being able to cover the cost of the performances as well as himself not being able to cover the expenses for the show to continue.

Ray has operated the shows since 1990 with his wife Jacqui after taking over the shows from previous showrunner Ray Elgar.

Eastbourne Borough Council cited ‘unprecedented financial pressures’ dealing with ‘soaring cost associated with homelessness and temporary accommodation as to why the show would no longer be operating.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said: “While we do not have the budget to support Punch and Judy, we have offered the operators a rent-free year to help them continue on the seafront.