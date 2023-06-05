Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Petition launched to support application for hard standing area at Chichester bus stop

An online petition has been launched as part of an ongoing effort to install a hard-standing area on a Chichester bus stop.
By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

Responding to residents’ feedback, Donnington Parish Council is hoping to build a hard-standing area on the southbound bus stop at Stockbridge Road, which is currently situated on a piece of grass.

As part of the application process, the council must demonstrate local support for the proposal, and has launched a petition to gather support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s hoped the proposal, which would take place through West Sussex County Council’s Community Highways Scheme if approved, will improve accessibility for getting on and off the bus, prevent bus users from having to wait in the mud during rainy periods, and improve the overall travel experience.

Most Popular
Stockbridge Road car park. Picture: Google MapsStockbridge Road car park. Picture: Google Maps
Stockbridge Road car park. Picture: Google Maps

Those wishing to take part in the petition must live, work or study in West Sussex and they must use a West Sussex postcode when filling out the form.

To access the petition, visit the Donnington Parish Council Facebook page, or click here.

Read more

Met Police striker is Bognor Regis Town’s latest addition

Related topics:PetitionWest Sussex County CouncilFacebookMet PoliceBognor Regis Town