Petition launched to support application for hard standing area at Chichester bus stop

An online petition has been launched as part of an ongoing effort to install a hard-standing area on a Chichester bus stop.

Responding to residents’ feedback, Donnington Parish Council is hoping to build a hard-standing area on the southbound bus stop at Stockbridge Road, which is currently situated on a piece of grass.

As part of the application process, the council must demonstrate local support for the proposal, and has launched a petition to gather support.

It’s hoped the proposal, which would take place through West Sussex County Council’s Community Highways Scheme if approved, will improve accessibility for getting on and off the bus, prevent bus users from having to wait in the mud during rainy periods, and improve the overall travel experience.

Stockbridge Road car park. Picture: Google Maps

Those wishing to take part in the petition must live, work or study in West Sussex and they must use a West Sussex postcode when filling out the form.

To access the petition, visit the Donnington Parish Council Facebook page, or click here.