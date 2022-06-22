The 500 visitors enjoyed 17 different gardens from stunning country gardens with magnificent views to beautiful cottage gardens, secluded town gardens, peaceful walled gardens, and a no dig family allotment garden as well as Petworth Community Garden all along the trail.

Kate Green, who is the founding member and coordinator of the Petworth Community Garden, said: “We are so grateful to all the wonderful people who volunteered in so many ways to help make this event such a success, and we wish to thank all of the garden owners for their incredible hard work and generosity in opening their beautiful gardens for so many to enjoy, and of course to all who visited.”

Refreshments were served in the hall, local musicians Yukon Bass entertained visitors in town and at the Community Garden, Petworth In Bloom and Petworth Ukraine Relief had stalls in Rosemary gardens and there was a Buzzy Bee quiz trail for children along the route.”

The event was raising vital funds for Petworth Community Garden, a local therapeutic gardening charity, supporting people of all ages and abilities in the community, through many projects including;' Learn and Grow' organic gardening, Petworth's Men's Shed, 'Thriving Thursdays' therapeutic horticulture,' Jammy Dodgers' jam making, and 'Plot to Plate' cookery project.

1. There were 17 gardens on the trail One of the country gardens on the trail

2. Petworth Secret Garden Trail Visitors also enjoyed a number of refreshments

3. Petworth Secret Gardens trail The sun shone for the 'wonderful' event

4. Petworth Secret Garden trail The secret garden trail returned after a two year break