Petworth wins Silver in national In Bloom competition

Petworth In Bloom is celebrating their success after the group won Silver Gilt in the National In Bloom competition for the ‘small town’ category.

The result was revealed at an awards ceremony in London on Monday, October 10 and the results were broadcast live on the One Show on BBC One.

In the small town category of Britain in Bloom Petworth was up against: Stonehouse in Gloucestershire; Croston in Lancashire, Kingsbridge in Devon, Randalstown in Ulster; and Hale Village in London, with the winner of the category being Tidy Randalstown from Ulster in Northern Ireland.

The overall winner of Britain in Bloom 2022 went to Amersham in Bloom who achieved Gold in the ‘town category’ and ‘succeeded in creating an inspirational culture of community connection through horticulture.’

For the competition on the national level Petworth and other finalists were judged according to ‘strengthened environmental criteria that will help them to consider sustainability issues and implement planet-friendly gardening techniques within their community projects.’

The Petworth In Bloom team created signage to inform the public of special areas in the town and there was a display of the year’s activities on the Petworth Town Council notice board in the main car park.

Street furniture was renovated and improved and street weeds cleared.

Following on from the success Petworth Town Council said: “Congratulations to the PIB team and all the volunteers who have helped over this year and before.”

