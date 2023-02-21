A stunning sunrise over the South Downs has won the National Park’s People’s Choice vote for best photograph.

“Golden Sunrise” showed a misty morning at Bury Hill, West Sussex, and was the clear favourite in the public poll, which over 1,600 people took part in. Twenty five shortlisted images from the National Park’s 2022 photo competition were pitted against each other in the vote.

Picking up the £75 prize is Kasia Kedziora, who is celebrating a double victory after also winning the People’s Choice last year. Kasia only took up photography during the pandemic and describes the South Downs National Park as her ‘medicine’.

Kasia, who works in quality assurance and lives in Storrington, said: “I’m surprised and delighted to win as there were a few really good images.

Golden Sunrise by Kasia Kedziora

“I remember that Sunday when I wondered if I should go out or not as I needed to get up at 4am to go for sunrise at 5am and it was tempting to stay in bed! When I arrived the sunrise was just stunning and I captured this special photo.

“I love everything about the South Downs. It’s nice and quiet and the sunrises and sunsets are beautiful. It’s my favourite place to go and I call it my medicine. You can just switch off and forget about everything.

“In Poland, where I’m from originally, it’s quite flat and the nearest hills are as far as going to Scotland here. The South Downs National Park feels like my back garden and we’re so lucky to have it. With my love of photography, the South Downs is a great place to get inspired and take a great shot without going far away.”

The National Park’s 2023 photo competition will launch later this spring with a new theme.

The South Downs National Park is England's newest National Park established in 2009. The Park covers an area of 1,627 square kilometres stretching from Winchester in the west to Eastbourne in the east.

