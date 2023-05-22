Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Photo shows dead shark washed up on Pagham beach

A shark was seen washed up on the shores of Pagham beach on Saturday night (May 20).

By Connor Gormley
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 17:13 BST

The shark, a Smooth-hound, was spotted by a Bognor Regis resident as she walked along the beach. She posted a photo the next morning to a wave of response on social media.

It looks to be a Smooth-hound shark, which are found all over the world – from the British Isles to South Africa – and have been known to swim in waters up to 350m deep, although they are usually found in shallower waters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even though they're sharks, Smooth-hounds tend not to hunt fish, preferring instead to scour the seabed for lobsters, hermit crabs, shellfish and prawns.

Most Popular
A Smooth-Hound shark on Pagham beachA Smooth-Hound shark on Pagham beach
A Smooth-Hound shark on Pagham beach

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “The shark was close to the water’s edge and will likely be washed away with the tide. We suggest the public and their dogs stay away from it until nature takes its course."

Read more

Residents have their say as plans for 200 news homes in Chidham appealed

Related topics:ResidentsSouth AfricaArun District Council