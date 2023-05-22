A shark was seen washed up on the shores of Pagham beach on Saturday night (May 20).

The shark, a Smooth-hound, was spotted by a Bognor Regis resident as she walked along the beach. She posted a photo the next morning to a wave of response on social media.

It looks to be a Smooth-hound shark, which are found all over the world – from the British Isles to South Africa – and have been known to swim in waters up to 350m deep, although they are usually found in shallower waters.

Even though they're sharks, Smooth-hounds tend not to hunt fish, preferring instead to scour the seabed for lobsters, hermit crabs, shellfish and prawns.

A Smooth-Hound shark on Pagham beach

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “The shark was close to the water’s edge and will likely be washed away with the tide. We suggest the public and their dogs stay away from it until nature takes its course."

