Residents have their say as plans for 200 news homes in Chidham appealed

Residents and councillors had their say as proposals for 200 homes on greenfield land between Nutbourne and Chidham went to appeal last week

Taking place from May 15 to May 19 at Emsworth Baptist Church following two postponements, the appeal saw developers at Pallant Homes urging Chichester District Council to reconsider two refusals issued in October 2021.

Councillors and officers turned down proposals to build up to 68 homes on land north of Flat Farm Main Road in Chidham and 132 homes on land east of Broad Road in Nutbourne. The plans were refused due to fears that the homes would lead to the loss of a valuable area of open countryside and cause undue harm to wildlife.

At the appeal, Pallant Homes argued that the 200-property development is necessary in the midst of a national housing crisis and claimed there is a clear market need for affordable housing. They added that they are in a clear position to deliver the homes quickly if the appeal is granted, and that the sites are ideally situated to meet local need.

The appeal is set to continue until June 12

Chichester District Council has continued to object to the proposals along the same lines, claiming the 200 homes will have an ‘unacceptable’ negative impact on both the visual landscape and the local ecosystem.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy was also consulted during the appeal, given the application’s potential impact on the harbour and the surrounding areas. Writing in an opening statement, the conservationists claimed Pallant Homes had undervalued the character of the existing landscape and overestimated the projected impact of their mitigatory measures, siding with the District Council in their rejection of the proposals.

Speaking throughout the four day appeal residents and councillors raised a range of issues, including the impact of the development on protected species of bat and water vole, the water quality in Chichester harbour, and the urbanisation of a semi-rural parish.

The appeal will restart at Emsworth Baptist Church on June 5, with a 9.30am start. This time the focus will be on foul drainage, and procedures are expected to go on for two days. The appeal is due to run until June 12, when the inspector will hear closing remarks from both sides.