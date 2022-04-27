Photographer captures brilliant wildlife pictures at Tilgate Park including a cormorant, a sandpiper and a terrapin

Steve Winston-Lawford, from Southgate, is a regular visitor to Tilgate Park and said: "For several years have been creating a photographic diary watching the changes throughout the year so thought you may like to see these photos."
The pictures include cormorants, a terrapin, a sandpiper and a frolicking swan.
Are you a keen wildlife photographer? Send your pictures to [email protected] or post them on our Facebook page
