Steve Winston-Lawford said: "The squirrel precariously hanging on while keeping an eye on me!"

Photographer captures brilliant wildlife pictures at Tilgate Park including a cormorant, a sandpiper and a terrapin

A keen Crawley photographer has sent us these great wildlife photos from Tilgate Park.

By Mark Dunford
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 12:14 pm

Steve Winston-Lawford, from Southgate, is a regular visitor to Tilgate Park and said: "For several years have been creating a photographic diary watching the changes throughout the year so thought you may like to see these photos."

The pictures include cormorants, a terrapin, a sandpiper and a frolicking swan.

Are you ago ahead keen wildlife photographer? Send your pictures to [email protected] or post them on our Facebook page

Have you seen? Twelve stunning wildlife pictures by a Burgess Hill photographer | PICTURES: Wildlife you can find in the South Downs heathland | 10 great wildlife photos by Crawley Observer readers

1.

The Cormorants are Winter visitors

Photo Sales

2.

Steve Winston-Lawford said: "The heron is a big bird to sit in a tree, but a good lookout for them."

Photo Sales

3.

Steve Winston-Lawford said: "To see a terrapin basking so early in the year is unusual"

Photo Sales

4.

Atmospheric bridge at Tilgate Park in the early morning fog

Photo Sales
PhotographerTilgate ParkFacebookBurgess Hill
Next Page
Page 1 of 2