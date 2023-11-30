PDSA vets have ranked Devil’s Dyke in Sussex as one of England’s best winter dog walks.

PDSA Pet Insurance, together with PDSA vets, have just released a list of the top seven winter walks and have put the dry valley on the South Downs in fifth place.

The ranking comes as PDSA reminds pet owners of the importance of getting out and about with their dogs despite the colder weather. Find out more at https://www.pdsa.org.uk/pdsa-petinsurance

PDSA Vet Nurse Shauna Walsh said: "Going for a long country walk is one of the greatest joys of having a dog. Not only does exercise help keep you and your dog physically healthy, getting outdoors in different environments with different smells will help keep your four-legged friend’s brain active, too. Like humans, dogs need the mental stimulation that new sights and experiences bring so we’ve pulled together a list of our favourite winter walks you could try with your pooch this year.

Devil’s Dyke in Sussex has been ranked as one of England’s best winter dog walks

“For some dogs, walks in new places can be incredibly exciting. A variety of new sights, smells, and locations to explore can offer wide sensory experience that stimulates their minds and keeps them engaged. We’ve pulled together a list of our favourite winter walks you could try with your pooch this year.”

The top seven winter walks, according to PDSA Pet Insurance, are:

1) Aysgarth Falls, Yorkshire Dales.

2) Bushy Park, London.

3) Cleeve Common, Gloucestershire.

4) Godrevy, Cornwall.

5) Devil’s Dyke, Brighton. A PDSA spokesperson said: “With its panoramic views across the South Downs, Devil’s Dyke is a fantastic spot to enjoy with your four-legged friend. At nearly a mile long, the Dyke valley is the longest, deepest and widest 'dry valley' in Britain but there are plenty of walks to choose from. While dogs are welcome everywhere on the South Downs, you’ll need to keep them close to you at all times and stick to main pathways and tracks. There’s even a dog-friendly pub which provides treats and water at the end of your walk.”

6) Holkham Beach, Norfolk.

7) Hamsterley Forest, Newcastle.

PDSA Pet Insurance also said dog walkers should watch out for these hazards on winter walks.

Salt and grit: Often used on roads in winter, salt and grit can irritate pet’s paws so owners should wash their dog’s paws when they get home.

Snowy paws: Keep hair between a dog’s pads trimmed so there is less hair for snow to gather on. At home after the walk soak off any snow in warm water.

Antifreeze and de-icer: This is toxic for animals and can be fatal if ingested. If you suspect your pet may have licked some antifreeze, contact your vet and get them treatment immediately.

Storms and floods.

Extreme temperatures: If it is extremely cold then beware of icy surfaces, which can be slippery for dogs.

Dark nights: Take extra precautions during walks when the sun goes down like LED collars and hi-vis leads.