The Worthing Herald reported earlier this month that the town was set to become a ‘mini winter wonderland’ over the Christmas season, with the market kicking off the celebrations.

Town centre manager, Hannah Manzaroli said: “Worthing will be a mini winter wonderland.

"We will give people a really positive Christmas before making a longer term plan about how we can bring people into Worthing during the quieter months of January and February.

"We will have good things we’ve never had before – with Santa and performers dotted around the town doing performances with a big market in Montague Place. Everything we offer will be completely free. It will be nice for everyone to take part.”

Worthing Winter Fest takes place every weekend in December and will feature: Rolling Skating on Saturday, December 7; Bubble Elf on Sunday, December 8; Have a Go Hula Hoop on Sunday, December 14; Meet Santa’s Reindeer on Sunday, December 15; Present Wrapping on Saturday, December 21; and a Steel Band on Sunday, December 22.

From dazzling lights to engaging community activities, there’s ‘something magical for everyone to enjoy’ at the Worthing Winter Fest.

A BID spokesperson said: “Worthing is set to sparkle this holiday season with the Worthing Winter Fest, an exciting line-up of Christmas events that promises to bring joy and festive cheer to the heart of the town.

“The Worthing Town Centre BID team invites you to join us as we kick off the celebrations on Friday, November 29, with a Festive Christmas Market starting at 12pm, followed by an evening filled with family-friendly entertainment from 4pm to 8pm.

"Expect Christmas entertainers like the Grinch and Cindy Lou, live music, free face painting, and much more!”

1 . Christmas market in Worthing Worthing Winter Fest began on Friday, November 29, with a Christmas market Photo: Eddie Mitchell

