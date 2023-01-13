PICTURES: 'Appalling' potholes in and around Eastbourne

Residents have been sharing their photos and experiences of potholes in and around Eastbourne.

After putting a post out on Facebook today (January 13), the Herald was inundated with pothole stories from readers. The roads mentioned the most were: Dittons Road, Bridgemere Road, Dallington Road, Ersham Road, and Marine Parade near Queens Hotel.

Sarah Sidwell said: “There are HUGE potholes on the Dittons Road in Stone Cross. Yesterday (January 12) I was walking my dog when a van went into the pothole causing his hub cap to fly off which came hurtling towards me at high speed, missing me by a few inches.”

Others said how their vehicles have been damaged by potholes. Zoe Thomson said: “Massive pothole on Ersham Road by Holly Blue! Our car is currently at Kwik Fit as it’s done the tyre so bad last night! Literally burst it!” She said the RAC man told her the same thing had happened to 15 cars in the same place the day before. Zoe said: “It’s crazy though something needs to be done about potholes.”

Some residents also pointed out that it would probably be easier to list the roads that don’t have potholes. Fizz Cashman said: “They are shocking. I don't know how they have been allowed to get into this state.”

Karen Coombes listed a number of locations with potholes and said the whole town is ‘appalling’.

Chris Keeley pointed out how dangerous potholes are for cyclists. He said: “By the pier heading west opposite the Queens Hotel - it's been patched and fell apart in a week or two. Likely to kill a cyclist or motorcyclist who doesn't see it.”

Chloe Anne Roebuck said her car has been written off due to hitting a pothole. One resident was left with severe facial injuries due to a fall caused by a pothole on a pedestrian crossing in the town. She spent six hours in A&E and the case is now being dealt with by her solicitor.

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council revealed there’s currently 2,000 reported potholes across East Sussex, normally at this time of year it’s around 800.

They said: “You may have noticed more potholes on our roads recently. This is due to the bad weather we’ve had over the last few months. After the wettest November on record, we have had freezing conditions, followed by a thaw and more heavy rain. And we are only halfway through the winter.

“Roads right across Britain have deteriorated as result of these conditions, with water freezing and melting in the road surface to create new holes or surface water eroding parts of roads.”

ESCC said the number of teams working on road repairs has increased from 10 to 17. They are working in all weathers and longer hours including weekends. The spokesperson said in one seven-day period 700 potholes were repaired.

They said: “Over the coming months we will tackle this new winter backlog (which includes fallen trees and flooding) as well as continuing with our more regular operation which involves not just fixing damage but improving road condition wherever we can.

“We have invested an extra £8.9 million this year in the highways network. This means we are now spending more than £40 million a year on maintaining it to as high a standard as we can.”

According to ESCC, when a pothole is reported:

Dangerous potholes will be made safe within two hours and fixed within 24 hours of it being reported

Less urgent potholes will be fixed as soon as there is a crew working in the area, this is usually within a week

Completed works are then monitored

1. Pevensey Bay one-way system Gill Darbyshire said: "This one is over 6" deep. The stones fly out and hit our cars and its punctured my tyre. Reported twice! It's been there for at least eight months probably more and it's just one of many on that road." (Photo from Gill Darbyshire)

2. Grove Road

3. Grove Road

4. Hailsham Road Andrew Hearn said: "Just damaged 20 inch wheel and a new tyre need over £1000 of damage !! Disgraceful I dive all over the country and it happens 3 miles from my front door." (photo from Andrew Hearn)