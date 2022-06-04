Pictures: Bognor Regis carnival celebrates Queen's Jubilee

The carnival, which left the seafront just after 1.15pm, featured floats from the Bognor Rugby and Football Club, Arun Leisure Centre, elected town royals, a marching band from the Bognor Regis sea Cadets, and performances from a variety of other groups from across town.

After the parade was finished, participants stopped off at West Park, in Aldwick for the after party. Entertainment continued until 8pm, and featured stalls from local businesses, food, drink, live music and coverage by Bognor’s own Radio Respect.

The event came after a beacon lighting ceremony on Friday night, which featured music by the Bersted Arts Choir and a proclamation by the town crier.

See some of our best pictures below.

