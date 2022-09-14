Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Bognorphenia's Big Weekend returns

Bognorphenia’s Big Weekend returned last week, giving young people throughout our town a chance to flex their musical muscles onstage.

By Connor Gormley
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:54 pm

The event took place on September 10 and 11 at Hotham Park, following a two year hiatus enforced by Covid-19.

As part the return, the event featured a scooter display, a pizza making stall, a bouncy castle, food, drinks and creative workshops, as well as performances from a wide variety of local talent.

All proceeds from the event, which was entirely free to attend, went towards raising money to give the next generation of Bognor Regis creatives new opportunities to express themselves with art and music.

Holly Gregory, Suzanna Hill, Adam Turner, Soundhouse and Funkee Monkey. Many of these artists have worked or trained with Bognorphenia’s volunteer staff in the past, using workshops and classes funded by events like the Big Weekend to hone their craft and develop their musical skills.

Alongside all the local talent, students from Bishop Luffa performed a song called ‘Higher and Higher’, which was written especially for Bognorphenia’s annual event.

To find out more about Bognorphenia, visit www.bognorphenia.org.uk.

1. Bognorphenia

The event proved to be fun for all ages

Photo: Neil Cooper

2. Bognorphenia's Big Weekend

The Community Interst Company hosts workshops and events for young people

Photo: Neil Cooper

3. Bognorphenia

Bognorphenia volunteers take a moment to celebrate.

Photo: Neil Cooper

4. Bognorphenia

The event returned after a two year hiatus. Photo by Neil Cooper

Photo: Neil Cooper

