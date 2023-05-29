Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Carnival brings colour and character to Eastbourne

With live music, colourful costumes and buckets of character, this year’s carnival was a much-needed dose of joy on Saturday (May 27).
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th May 2023, 16:35 BST

Residents and participants gathered on Eastbourne seafront this year in a range of gorgeous costumes for this year’s carnival.

The carnival has taken place almost every year since 2011 except 2020, when an exception was made thanks to the pandemic.

Last year’s event celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee but this year saw the event return to its traditional bank holiday slot, with a theme inspired by life by the sea.

Read on for a selection of fantastic photos, kindly provided by photographer Philip Rhodes.

Photo by Phil Rhodes

1. Eastbourne carnival 2023

Photo by Phil Rhodes Photo: Phil Rhodes

Photos by Phil Rhodes

2. Eastbourne carnival 2023

Photos by Phil Rhodes Photo: Phil Rhodes

Photos: Phil Rhodes

3. Eastbourne Carnival 2023

Photos: Phil Rhodes Photo: Phil Rhodes

Phil Rhodes

4. Eastbourne carnival 2023

Phil Rhodes Photo: Phil Rhodes

