PICTURES: Eastbourne Carnival 2022

The event took place from 2pm yesterday (Saturday, June 4) as residents and visitors were treated to a colourful parade.

Visit Eastbourne had said it was expecting around 1,500 people to take part in ‘the biggest seafront carnival in the south east’ in front of 25,000 spectators.

The event usually takes places on the last Bank Holiday in May but was moved so it would fall on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

