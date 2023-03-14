PICTURES: Eastbourne community fundraisers celebrate 10 years of events which have raised £250,000

A father-daughter team from Eastbourne has been running community fundraisers for 10 years.

Years ago Abby McPhee went to Costa Rica to teach and came back with a thirst for volunteer work. She teamed up with her dad, Don, and they haven’t looked back.

The duo went along to the Salvation Army and helped to serve hot meals to the homeless. A year later they organised their first fundraiser which was an open mic night at Bibendum Pub & Restaurant. Now 10 years on, they will be returning to the same venue for their Eastbourne Live fundraising event on Easter Sunday (April 9).

Over the years they’ve arranged golf days, tribute nights, quiz nights, comedy nights, cricket and football matches plus some really successful zoom quizzes during the pandemic. They have also arranged two weddings.

Don said: “We fundraise for many charities including Macmillan, Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, St Wilfrid’s Hospice, and Holding Space, as well as raising funds for local families and individuals in need. Although this has been extremely rewarding, meeting so many wonderful people, sadly we have also lost friends along the way.”

Last year Don and Abby received an invitation to a garden party at Buckingham Palace. They had a day in London where they also visited The House of Commons and attended Prime Minister’s Questions.

They have received support from more than 100 local businesses including Bob Bremer at Sussex Cars, Steve Visick at Visick Cars, Paul Denness at Town Property, Avi Desilva at Madeira Windows, Grant at Stephen Rimmer, Alex at Helix Law and everyone at Hepburns. Don said these companies have been supportive from the start. The duo have raised more than £250,000 in total since they started.

Events later this year include a charity golf day, ‘An evening with Eastbourne Schools’ on October 5 at All Saints Chapel, a Halloween event and a Christmas event in the Beacon Centre.

Their next event, Eastbourne Live, will take place on April 9 at Bibendum. They will be raising money for two local children - 13-year-old Alfie Bennet who has Adrenoleukodystrophy and three-year-old Nellie Sunshine Oakshott who has Infantile Metarchromatic Leukodystrophy. The money raised will go to the families of the children so they can create special memories together.

They have a line-up of local talent including Tom Fitzpatrick, Mary Grace, Nina Hewlett (Gloria Estefan tribute), comedian Ben Westwood, Hollie Poole, Jayne Ingles, Sam Hughes (Elton John tribute), Phillip Robbins, Justin Saul (magician and illusionist) and comedy from Manuel and friends.

For tickets to this event please contact Don on 07791476669 or email Abby on [email protected]

