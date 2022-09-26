PICTURES: Eastbourne Seafront Soapbox Race 2022

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) said participants will had to negotiate ramps, tight bends and straw bales along the way. An EBC spokesperson said before race day: “The Seafront Soapbox Race is such great fun and it is wonderful to hear people are busy building their contraptions. It’s a good day out for participants and those watching as spectators enjoy seeing these wacky creations as they hilariously whizz around corners with the hope of staying in one piece until they reach the finish line. This is a free to watch event and the day is sure to be a great spectacle.”