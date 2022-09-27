Eastbourne’s Seafront Soapbox Race entertains 10,000 spectators

The race returned for its second year and welcomed more than 10,000 spectators on Sunday (September 25). Sponsored by Hailsham BMW, the event saw crazy soapbox creations take turns to race down the spectator-lined route, dodging straw bales, negotiating tight corners and flying off ramps, all driven by costumed characters. Following its success, organisers have already opened entries for 2023’s race which will take place on September 24.

Annie Wells, Eastbourne Borough Council’s head of tourism and culture, said: “This year’s Seafront Soapbox saw an incredible turn out, with many taking advantage of the extra big screen and viewing area and soapbox exhibits at Helen Garden pits. The creations were crazier than ever and congratulations go to all of the teams and local businesses who put in an amazing effort to design and build their soapboxes and dress up too! We can’t wait to see what you have in store for Soapbox fans next year!”

The Eastbourne Albino Squirrel Racers once again picked up first place with an incredible 33.48 second run. Crash Test Dummies and the Average Joes followed closely in a tight finish taking second and third place, while the Wackiest Creation prize went to Fools Running in a recreation of the Trotters Independent Traders three wheel van, this team ran in aid of the Children With Cancer Fund. In addition to show sponsor Hailsham BMW, the race was also supported by Signtek, Media Attention and Visick Cars.

Eastbourne’s Seafront Soapbox Race returns to 10,000 spectators (photo from Hugh Wilton)