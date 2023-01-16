Pictures: flooding causes chaos in Chichester and Bognor Regis after warnings issued

Flooding throughout Chichester and Bognor Regis has led to chaos over the weekend.

Delays, congestion and extended trip times are just some of the issues experienced by motorists following flood warnings issued across the South Coast.

Areas around the River Lavant and the Aldingbourne Rife are both subject to flood warnings, with Environmental Agency officers warning residents to act on their flood plans and monitor water levels in their areas.

What should you do?

If you have a flood plan, act on it.

Move family and pets to a safe place.If it is safe, move vehicles to higher ground.

Use flood protection equipment like flood barriers to protect your property. If used, this equipment should be professional supplied and installed.

Pack a bag with enough items for a few nights away in case you need to leave your property. Include essential items like a torch with spare batteries, mobile phone and charger, warm clothes, home insurance information, water, food, first aid and any prescription medication or baby items you might need.

Turn off gas, electricity and water mains before flood water enters your property.

Make sure neighbours are aware of the situation and offer to help those who need it, if doing so is safe.

Be ready to evacuate your property if told by emergency services to do so.

Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Six inches can knock an adult off their feet and 30 centimetres can move a car.

Flood water may be polluted. Wash your hands thoroughly if you come in contact with it.

See below for photos from both areas.

Read more

1. Lavant - Katie Gilbert.jpg Scenes in Lavant - photo from Katie Gilbert Photo: Katie Gilbert Photo Sales

2. Shripney Road, lunchtime - Karen Thorn.jpg Shripney Road, in Bognor Regis Photo: Karen Thorn Photo Sales

3. FLOODING POOK LAND SHEEPWASH LANE EAST LAVANT - RIVER LAVANT HAS BURST IT BANKS (GOODWOOD ATC PERMISSION GIVEN) FLOODING POOK LAND SHEEPWASH LANE EAST LAVANT - RIVER LAVANT HAS BURST IT BANKS (GOODWOOD ATC PERMISSION GIVEN) Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

4. Barney Bowes-Lyon.jpg Flooding in Yapton. Photo: Barney Bowes-Lyon Photo Sales