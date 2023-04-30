Pictures: Jeremy Corbyn joins the May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings
Jeremy Corbyn joined a march in Hastings yesterday (Saturday, April 29) which put out a message of supporting the recent strikes, welcoming migrants and raising awareness about climate change.
The former Labour leader was part of the May Day Workers' Day March and Rally – which started at the Hastings Pier gates at 11.30am before the group marched to The Observer Building in Cambridge Road for the rally at midday. Mr Corbyn was the main speaker at the rally.
All photos from Roberts Photographic.
