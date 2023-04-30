Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
2 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
2 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
20 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
21 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
1 day ago James Bond fans convinced THIS Game Of Thrones actor will become 007

Pictures: Jeremy Corbyn joins the May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings

Jeremy Corbyn joined a march in Hastings yesterday (Saturday, April 29) which put out a message of supporting the recent strikes, welcoming migrants and raising awareness about climate change.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 30th Apr 2023, 10:43 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

The former Labour leader was part of the May Day Workers' Day March and Rally – which started at the Hastings Pier gates at 11.30am before the group marched to The Observer Building in Cambridge Road for the rally at midday. Mr Corbyn was the main speaker at the rally.

All photos from Roberts Photographic.

READ THIS:

Endangered species once thought to be extinct found in Sussex

Brighton player ratings v Wolves: Three brilliant Albion aces score 9/10 and a very rare 10/10 for attacker

Section of A27 closed for emergency repairs following collision

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

1. May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

2. May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

3. May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

4. May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings

May Day Workers' Day March and Rally in Hastings on April 29 2023. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Roberts Photographic

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Jeremy CorbynHastingsWolvesHastings PierLabourAlbionA27