A flood warning has been issued for parts of Bersted this morning (January 16).

The Environment Agency says flooding is expected in the area and properties could be at risk.

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions,” an Environment Agency spokesperson said. “Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water. Consider activating any flood property flood protection products you may have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning comes after continued flooding on Shripney Road led to traffic delays on Saturday, and shortly after a flood warning for the River Lavant, which has seen the flood risk extend as far as Shopwhyke, near Chichester.

SHRIPNEY RD FLOODING 14 -1-23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding is anticipated for the areas around the Aldingbourne Rife around Bersted, including Addison Way, Riverside Caravan Park and the South Bersted Industrial Estate.

Residents have been urged to act on their flood plans, move family and pets to a safe place, move cars and equipment to high ground, if doing so is safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad