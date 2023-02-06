New pictures show members of the RCN and GMB unions on strike outside the Royal Sussex County Hospital today (February 6).

Paramedics, care assistants, call handlers, and other staff are staging a 12 hour walkout today and tomorrow.

Representatives say they, like many other groups who have staged walkouts or strikes over the last six months, are fighting for improved pay and safer working conditions as the cost of living crisis continues and wages stagnate.

In the months after lockdown, many of these frontline workers feel short-changed, having risked the lives of themselves and their families to provide essential care to patients.

See all our photos below.

