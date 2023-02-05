A new restaurant which is set to open in Hove said it wants to ‘honour amazing British farmers and producers’ with its meat-focused menu.

CARNE will open in Church Road on Wednesday, February 8.

The restaurant, which has been launched by Phill Bartley, will have a meat-focused menu created with sustainable and locally sourced produce in mind. CARNE will also have its own cocktail bar.

The ingredient-driven menu will feature simple dishes that allow the quality of the produce to stand out, according to the restaurant.

A spokesperson from the restaurant said: “Ingredients have been carefully selected from a handful of small suppliers, with grass-fed beef sourced from Sussex producers such as Trenchmore Farm as well as Highland Wagyu in Scotland.

"CARNE will honour these amazing British farmers and producers who dedicate their work to great meat.

“With a dry ageing cabinet on site, CARNE will have the ability to finish the beef with optimal tenderness and taste.

“With a wine cellar in construction, CARNE will launch with a wide wine list by the bottle and the glass; British wines will always be a prominent feature. A knowledgeable sommelier will be on hand to recommend and give in-depth information to those who want to know more.”

CARNE founder Mr Bartley added: "We are really excited about opening CARNE and are looking forward to sharing our new concept with the people of Hove. We will be dry ageing beef on site, working with local farms and launching with a great wine list and drinks menu featuring Sussex producers."

