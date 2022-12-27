Pictures: Pagham Pram Race returns
Pagham Pram Race returned on Boxing Day after two years away.
The Pagham Pram Race is the oldest of its kind in the world, with a history dating back to 1946 when a group of demobilised servicemen decided they would race for a Christmas fruit cake.
Each year the three-mile race starts out at The Mill on Pagham Road and passes The Bear, The Lamb and The King’s Beach before finishing in The Lamb car park. Originally the servicemen drank a pint at each of the pubs they passed.
The Pagham Pram Race now regularly raises money for a number of worthy local causes. The committee has previously awarded grants to organisations such as Bognorphenia, 4Sight vision support, Chestnut Tree House and the Bognor Regis Local History Society.