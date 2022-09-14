PICTURES: Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to East Sussex charity in 1945
A Sussex charity has shared photos of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit to its headquarters at Chailey more than 75 years ago.
Photos were taken during her Majesty’s royal visit at Chailey Heritage Foundation in June 1945 as a Princess, accompanying Queen Elizabeth I and Princess Margaret.
During this visit, Princess Elizabeth was shown the baby clinic at Chailey Heritage which, by royal permission, was named after her - "Princess Elizabeth Clinic for Tiny Babes".
Chailey Heritage Foundation Chief Executive Helen Hewitt said: "These are indeed treasured and very special photographs from our archives.
"We are, of course, all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II.
"Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time and we join the nation in mourning a remarkable Queen who dedicated her life to serving her country and the Commonwealth."
Chailey Heritage Foundation, founded in 1903, provides education and care services for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities.