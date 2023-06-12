NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Pictures: Take a tour of Chichester in street art after this year's street art festival

Chichester’s Street Art Festival returned this year, with several new installations appearing on streets and pub walls all over the city, as artists from a range of backgrounds contributed to Chichester’s cultural heritage.
By Connor Gormley
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:07 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST

Each new piece joins a wide range of artworks already in the city centre – many of which were introduced in the 2013 Street Art festival, or have been added since.

From ravens in the Baffins Lane car park, stick men near East Street, and colourful faces painted by one of the first men to graffiti the Berlin wall, Chichester has art work from internationally acclaimed muralists as well as local luminaries – and this year’s festival was a chance to celebrate them all.

Read more

Chichester Street Art Festival returns to the city

Three pieces of street art in East Pallant, Chichester: The dog is by Joachim, a street artist from Belgium, but the two smaller pieces are by another artist: JPS, from Weston Super-Mare, who cites Banksy as among his inspirations.

1. Street art in Chichester

Three pieces of street art in East Pallant, Chichester: The dog is by Joachim, a street artist from Belgium, but the two smaller pieces are by another artist: JPS, from Weston Super-Mare, who cites Banksy as among his inspirations. Photo: Connor Gormley

One of three pieces on the Chichester College campus, this piece represents a collaborative effort between Run, an Italian born creative now based in London, and Phlegm, a muralist from Sheffield.

2. Street art on the Chichester College campus

One of three pieces on the Chichester College campus, this piece represents a collaborative effort between Run, an Italian born creative now based in London, and Phlegm, a muralist from Sheffield. Photo: Connor Gormley

This striking work of street-art sculpture off St Martin's Street was produced by Cityzen Kane, whose portfolio includes a range of pieces inspired by tribal art.

3. Street art in Chichester

This striking work of street-art sculpture off St Martin's Street was produced by Cityzen Kane, whose portfolio includes a range of pieces inspired by tribal art. Photo: Connor Gormley

One of several pieces around Metro House, this piece by Thierry Noir greets visitors on their approach to the building from the city centre. A French artist, Noir is internationally recognised as one of the first street artists to work on the Berlin Wall.

4. IMG_7071.jpg

One of several pieces around Metro House, this piece by Thierry Noir greets visitors on their approach to the building from the city centre. A French artist, Noir is internationally recognised as one of the first street artists to work on the Berlin Wall. Photo: Connor Gormley

Next Page
Page 1 of 4