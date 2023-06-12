Pictures: Take a tour of Chichester in street art after this year's street art festival

Each new piece joins a wide range of artworks already in the city centre – many of which were introduced in the 2013 Street Art festival, or have been added since.

From ravens in the Baffins Lane car park, stick men near East Street, and colourful faces painted by one of the first men to graffiti the Berlin wall, Chichester has art work from internationally acclaimed muralists as well as local luminaries – and this year’s festival was a chance to celebrate them all.