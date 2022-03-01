PICTURES: Visually impaired tennis in Eastbourne

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons attended a visually impaired tennis session in Eastbourne to talk to participants about how important sporting opportunities are for those with a disability. Defiant Sports runs the visually impaired tennis sessions in Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way every Friday between 10.30am–12.00pm.
The visually impaired tennis sessions take place in Eastbourne Sports Park every Friday.
Funding from the Eastbourne Blind Society allows the sessions to be free for participants
Yogi watching on from the sidelines
Defiant Sports' tennis coaches and particpants.