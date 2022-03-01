Alun Peate with his dog Yogi. SUS-220225-141341001

PICTURES: Visually impaired tennis in Eastbourne

SussexWorld reporter Jacob Panons attended a visually impaired tennis session in Eastbourne to talk to participants about how important sporting opportunities are for those with a disability. Defiant Sports runs the visually impaired tennis sessions in Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way every Friday between 10.30am–12.00pm.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 11:44 am

‘There is nowhere else for us to go,’ the significance of visually impaired tennis in Eastbourne

1.

The visually impaired tennis sessions take place in Eastbourne Sports Park every Friday. SUS-220225-141314001

2.

Funding from the Eastbourne Blind Society allows the sessions to be free for participants SUS-220225-141235001

3.

Yogi watching on from the sidelines SUS-220225-141109001

4.

Defiant Sports' tennis coaches and particpants. SUS-220225-141055001

Defiant Sports
