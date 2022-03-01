‘There is nowhere else for us to go,’ the significance of visually impaired tennis in Eastbourne

When I saw someone from a visually impaired tennis group in Eastbourne tag the Herald in a social media post, I was keen to find out more.

As a tennis fan who has played on and off for many years, I have personally benefited from the sport and understand how valuable the activity can be for someone’s mental and physical health.

I attended a visually impaired tennis session run by Defiant Sports on Friday, February 25, and it was fantastic to see these resources being made available for those with a disability.

Defiant Sports does fantastic work in the area providing sporting opportunities for those with disabilities.

As someone who is fully-abled, seeing first-hand how valuable these sessions are for the visually impaired community made me realise how I have taken accessibility to sport for granted.

Alun Peate, who moved to Eastbourne from Scotland because of the visually impaired tennis resources, spoke about how important the sessions are for him.

He said, “If this wasn’t happening I would be sitting at home in my bedroom eating cheesecake.

“So many people I have spoken to who are involved, not just in tennis but in other sports with visual impairment, say, ‘I did nothing’.

“There is nowhere else for us to go.

“We can go to different places and do basket weaving. You do basket weaving, build a basket and take it all down and start again.

“For me this is a big improvement.

“It is a great way of meeting other blind people. Otherwise there wouldn’t be anywhere to do it really - especially for younger people.”

Elsie Wilcox, who travels from Hastings for the visually impaired tennis sessions, echoed Alun’s thoughts.

She said, “It is very, very, very important because it keeps us active. We want to be active.

“There is 100 per cent benefit and enjoyment.”

Although Defiant Sports offers opportunities in a variety of activities for people with a range of disabilities, the group was started due to managing director Loretta Lock’s experience ‘fighting’ for her son Callum to take part in tennis.

Callum Lock, who is visually impaired due to a scar behind his left eye, said, “It is very good because there is not a lot of it around. It is nice to have somewhere where you just go and play.

“I have played about six or seven years of able-bodied tennis and they could all see my weak side. When I found sound tennis it was more of a level playing field for me.

“I found that I did really well and in the national championships I won, I won quite a lot of tournaments and everything and it just boosted my confidence and encouraged me to play tennis more.”

Callum’s twin brother Joel, who runs the visually impaired tennis sessions, also spoke about how people with disabilities can be financially limited when it comes to taking part in sports.

He said the balls are ‘very expensive’. “Your typical tennis balls you can buy about 72 for around £60.

“These ones you get around 12 in a pack and that is nearly 30-odd quid. So the cost is a lot.”

The visually impaired tennis balls have beads inside so it makes a noise when it hits the ground.

Joel said they are not as durable as an average tennis ball and take longer to arrive – because they are harder to find.

Despite the cost, the visually impaired tennis sessions run by Defiant Sports are free.

Joel said, “This one is fully funded by the Eastbourne Blind Society, so we are very lucky for that, and these guys come along for free.

“An obstacle to sport or participation may be cost, so we are really conscious of that and try to keep the entry level really low.”

Defiant Sports’ sessions allow those with a visual impairment to not only get exercise, but to socialise.

Joel said, “Disabilities and such can be really limiting.

“Some people can find it hard to get out of the house, make friends and connect, and this is a very sneaky and fun way of hitting those things that they may struggle with. It is super important.”

Joel said he was recently a runner up for a grassroots tennis coaching award from the LTA.

The group also won a ‘competition of the year’ award from the LTA for a new, inclusive open court tournament.

The visually impaired tennis sessions take place in Eastbourne Sports Park, Cross Levels Way every Friday between 10.30am–12.00pm