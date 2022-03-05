PICTURES: When Shane Warne played against a Sussex village team

Back in 2015 Piers Morgan called on Shane Warne to play for his ‘Legends XI’ against a Sussex cricket club.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 5th March 2022

Around 300 people attended the T20 match as the ‘Legends XI’ beat Newick CC.

Headway charity cricket match at Newick Cricket Club against Piers Morgan and friends. Piers Morgan and Shane Warne. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150831-210924008

Tino Best and Adam Hollioake also turned out for Piers’ team.

