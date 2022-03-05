PICTURES: When Shane Warne played against a Sussex village team

Around 300 people attended the T20 match as the ‘Legends XI’ beat Newick CC.
Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Headway charity cricket match at Newick Cricket Club against Piers Morgan and friends. Piers Morgan and Shane Warne. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150831-210924008
Tino Best and Adam Hollioake also turned out for Piers’ team.
Headway charity cricket match at Newick Cricket Club against Piers Morgan and friends. Piers Morgan and Shane Warne. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150831-211008008 Headway charity cricket match at Newick Cricket Club against Piers Morgan and friends. Piers Morgan and Shane Warne. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150831-210946008 Headway charity cricket match at Newick Cricket Club against Piers Morgan and friends. Piers Morgan and Shane Warne. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150831-210935008 Headway charity cricket match at Newick Cricket Club against Piers Morgan and friends. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-150831-211020008