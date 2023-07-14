There will be lots of pirate related fun happening on the Pier, including live bands, pirate actors, sword fight re-enactments and a treasure hunt.

Rum cocktails will be on offer along with kids mocktails. There is a stocks with tomato throwing and faux tattoos and face painting for children, as well as paper boat races. The events will be running on Saturday July 15 and Sunday 16 from 11am – late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main Hastings Pirate Day takes place on Sunday July 16 when hundreds of people are expected to dress up as pirates. Events are taking place from 12 noon and is all free. A procession will make its way from Owens, in Robertson Street, to the Stade where there will be live music and events. A big drum-off takes place on the Beach at Pelham Place at 2pm.

Pirate Day fun taking place on Hastings Pier this weekend