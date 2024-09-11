Pink Floyd legend makes unexpected appearance at Sussex pub

By Andy Hemsley
Published 11th Sep 2024
Updated 15th Sep 2024
Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour left pub-goers stunned after he made an impromptu appearance at an open mic night at the Neptune pub in Hove on Monday evening.

He joined his daughter Romany, who was performing during the evening, and the two joined together to play iconic Floyd hit Wish You Were Here, on acoustic guitars together.

Dave later posted on Facebook “Very much enjoyed crashing Romany Gilmour’s gig at the Neptune in Hove this evening after finishing tour rehearsals.”

Romany had earlier played covers of Leonard Cohen’s If It Be Your Will and Joanna Newsome’s This Side of Blue, followed by her own composition Lily of the Roses.

When her famous dad appeared Romany said: “Oh my gosh, you’re here. And you’ve brought your guitar,” at which point David moved through the crowd to join his daughter on the tiny stage,

“You are going to come and upstage me? – ok great,” Romany laughed.

Romany appeared on her father's album and on the cover of the Montgolfier Brothers' Between Two Points. She is currently participating as a backing vocalist and harpist on her father's tour.

