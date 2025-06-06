Pioneering Worthing librarian who achieved national acclaim honoured with Blue Plaque

The pioneering librarian who put Worthing Library on the map nationally has been honoured with the unveiling of a Blue Plaque.

Marian Frost is believed to be the first female chief librarian in Britain and her role as a librarian, museum curator and art curator of national acclaim has been celebrated by The Worthing Society with the unveiling ceremony on Friday, June 6, as part of the centenary of West Sussex Library Service.

Worthing had a public library long before 1925, in fact there were three libraries in the town in 1805. The first council library was opened in Rowlands Road in December 1896, with R.W. Charles as librarian and Marian Frost as assistant librarian.

The building, however, proved too small and Richmond House, on the corner of Richmond Road and Chapel Road, was purchased in 1898.

Duncan Crow, cabinet member for libraries at West Sussex County Council, and Worthing mayor Cathy Glynn-Davies with Susan Belton, chair of The Worthing Society, unveiling the Blue Plaque

Readership quickly doubled and soon the new library was struggling to cope, so when American billionaire Andrew Carnegie began gifting libraries to the UK, Marian stepped in.

The formidable daughter of chemist and later mayor Alderman William Frost, she wrote to Carnegie herself, 'exceeding her authority' according to some, and even after he refused because the town already had a library, she remained determined.

Marian wrote back emphasising the inadequacy of the public library, saying it was overcrowded and rather dilapidated, merely a house stacked with books, with little space for either staff or the public.

Her passion was clear and Carnegie must have been impressed. Although he would not fund a new library outright, he did agree to donate £6,200, on condition the council provided a site free of charge. Worthing’s first mayor, Alderman Alfred Cortis, anonymously paid almost half the cost himself, although this contribution was not made public until after he died in 1912.

Marian Frost, seated centre, with staff in Worthing Library in 1909

Work on Worthing's first purpose-built public library, much of which now houses Worthing Museum and Art Gallery, began in 1907 and it was opened in December 1908.

Carnegie was given the Freedom of the Borough as a thank you in May 1909 and it was only then that Marian met him in person for the first time. She went on to become head librarian, probably the first female to take the role, though not until 1919, when she was persuaded to also take on the job of curator of Worthing Museum.

By now, it was the largest public library in the country, staffed entirely by women. Marian appeared in ladies' journals of the day, profiling careers for women and 'women who have made good'.

According to Marian, the idea of wearing ‘on duty overalls’ originated in her library and became common practice in other libraries up and down the country. She spoke of ‘that inborn love of books which can never be acquired by those who do not possess it’.

Councillors and other guests at the Blue Plaque unveiling ceremony

In her 39-year career Marian held various offices, such as Fellow of the Library Association, president of the London and Home Counties Library Association and vice-president of the Museum Association.

Her contribution included creating a dedicated children’s library for Worthing and a special Sussex Collection to preserve novels with a connection to the county. She also opened Broadwater Library and became an author herself in 1929, publishing her own local history book, The Early History of Worthing.

Marian died aged 59 in 1936, due to a heart condition. She was mourned across the UK as a true lover of literature and art.

The current Worthing Library was designed by Frank Morris and built in 1975. West Sussex County Cuoncil refurbished it during the Covid pandemic and reopened it as a community hub in 2021.