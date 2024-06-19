Planetarium in Chichester receives King’s Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The dedication of the volunteer team at the South Downs Planetarium and Science Centre in Chichester has officially been recognised.

On Wednesday, 19th June, they received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service from the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard. The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, and is the equivalent of an MBE.

At the ceremony that took place at the Planetarium on Wednesday, representatives of the Planetarium Team received the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant.

The Lord-Lieutenant is the personal representative of His Majesty The King in West Sussex and is appointed by the King on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. Her role is to

A group photo in celebration of the King's Award received by the planetarium.

represent the Crown and uphold its dignity within the county by supporting activities that enhance the lives of its residents.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups that benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.

The winners are announced on 14th November each year, the date of the King’s birthday.

Founding Trustee, Dr John Mason explained: “As an educational charity, the Planetarium’s fundamental objectives have always been to stimulate an interest in science, technology,

The centre features a 96-seat auditorium projecting nearly 4,500 stars and other celestial objects onto the dome.

engineering and mathematics in people of all ages and to inspire.

"Without our incredible team of volunteers, none of this would be possible, and it’s amazing that their skills and commitment have been acknowledged in this way.”

At the heart of the centre is the main auditorium with its dome, star projector, immersive full-dome video projection system, and airline seating which has been recently completely refurbished. The Planetarium’s energetic and expert volunteers continue to raise funds and carry out much of the work themselves to furnish and equip the Planetarium.

Volunteer Russell Slater said: “Volunteering here isn’t just about trying to inspire schoolchildren with the wonders of space and the night sky. For me, at least, it is also about

South Downs Planetarium is run by a team of volunteers and astronomy enthusiasts and was inaugurated in 2002.

being part of a team that’s always trying to find ingenious ways of improving what we do and how we can get our message across.

"Every week seems to bring a new challenge and I love it!”

Another Volunteer, Kevin Slocombe, said: “The Planetarium has brought together an amazing group of volunteers from all walks of life and we must overcome many logistical and technical issues as and when they arrive. I have met other volunteers with both common and quite diverse interests.

When delivering secondary presentations to school groups I am always lifted by their boundless enthusiasm and knowledge.”

South Downs Planetarium receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service from the Lord-Lieutenant of WestSussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

Trustee, Robert Kirk, said: “After 16 years working with the Planetarium team, it never ceases to amaze me at the dedicated and talented people who volunteer here. They come from all

walks of life but the common factor is their willingness to give freely of their experience, expertise and above all time, for no reward other than the satisfaction it brings them.