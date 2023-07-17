NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Planned road closures in Hastings Old Town could affect people using the Rock-a-Nore car park

Rock-a-Nore Road in Hastings Old Town will have temporary road closures in place on two days in August and September.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:14 BST

The road will be closed to traffic for its entire length from the junction with A259 at East Beach Street, on August 22 and September 6, between 8pm and 6am. Although the work is overnight, the 8pm closure could catch people out who use the main Old Town car park at Rock-a-Nore, particularly in August which is in the middle of the busy school summer holidays and when it will still be light at 8pm.

Many people use the car park to visit restaurants in the Old Town during the evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The closure is in place to allow Coussens of Bexhill to carry out apparatus repairs. Advance warning signs will be placed on site, advising of the dates and works. If people need to discuss the closure they can call Coussens on 01424 8923820.

Most Popular
The car park at the end of Rock-a-Nore Road could be cut off by road closuresThe car park at the end of Rock-a-Nore Road could be cut off by road closures
The car park at the end of Rock-a-Nore Road could be cut off by road closures

Have you read? Hastings Pirate Day in 55 pictures

Have you read? Drivers putting people at risk in Old Town pedestrian area

Related topics:Hastings Old TownA259DriversBexhill