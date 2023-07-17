The road will be closed to traffic for its entire length from the junction with A259 at East Beach Street, on August 22 and September 6, between 8pm and 6am. Although the work is overnight, the 8pm closure could catch people out who use the main Old Town car park at Rock-a-Nore, particularly in August which is in the middle of the busy school summer holidays and when it will still be light at 8pm.
Many people use the car park to visit restaurants in the Old Town during the evening.
The closure is in place to allow Coussens of Bexhill to carry out apparatus repairs. Advance warning signs will be placed on site, advising of the dates and works. If people need to discuss the closure they can call Coussens on 01424 8923820.
Have you read? Hastings Pirate Day in 55 pictures
Have you read? Drivers putting people at risk in Old Town pedestrian area