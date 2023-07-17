The road will be closed to traffic for its entire length from the junction with A259 at East Beach Street, on August 22 and September 6, between 8pm and 6am. Although the work is overnight, the 8pm closure could catch people out who use the main Old Town car park at Rock-a-Nore, particularly in August which is in the middle of the busy school summer holidays and when it will still be light at 8pm.