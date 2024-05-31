Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A retrospective bid to erect lamp posts on Hastings Pier is set to go in front of town planners.

On Wednesday (June 5), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application seeking listed building consent to retain 52 “Victorian style” lamp posts on Hastings Pier.

The application is retrospective as the lamp posts have already been erected, although planning officers are recommending approval as the change is considered to cause ‘less than substantial harm’.

This view is not shared by objectors who have criticised the appearance of the lamp posts and raised concerns about other unauthorised development on the Grade II listed pier.

Hastings Pier lamp posts. Pic: Contributed

Objector Christoper Hurrell said: “The ersatz Victorian style lamp posts clash with the modern DRMM visitor centre and the Edwardian pavilion. They add to the accretion of incoherent additions to the Stirling award winning pier which has become a chaotic mix of Skinner’s sheds, storage containers and small kiosks.”

In their report on the proposals officers note how the council has open enforcement cases on the other unauthorised structures on the pier, but also clarified how these do not form part of the application going in front of the planning committee.

The application does, however, seek retrospective permission for works to the pier’s structure. These are described as a lattice beam replacement and a new concrete jacket for a column.