Plans approved for 80 homes on recovery centre site near Eastergate

Proposed street scenes for the 80 home development.

Plans to build 80 homes on the site of the Sussex Recovery Centre in Eastergate have been approved by Arun District Council.

The newly-approved plans will see the demolition of all existing buildings on the site and the construction of 80 new homes and a co-working hub. Access to the new development will come via Fontwell Avenue and plans for provision of public open space, landscaping and other associated works have also been approved.

The new plans come after a previous submission in 2022, which was withdrawn after officers recommended further technical assessment related to the site’s groundwater and drainage context.

The application site stretches along 3.27 hectares along relatively level ground west of the A27, and is currently used as a car salvage centre consisting of a 2-storey office building, 2 large workshops, a number of small buildings and sheds and several overgrown areas, all of which will be demolished or re-landscaped as the application gets underway.

Prior to its approval, the plans received several letters of support from members of the public, citing the poor state of the recycling centre and its impact on residents.

"Development can only be a good move for the Sussex Recovery Yard,” reads one comment. “This area is now residential and their premises are not in a suitable location. This development can only enhance the local area.

"I write to support these proposals,” said another. “(The site) is covered in rusting vehicles and building houses here would be an improvement. If we can’t build houses on car scrapyards, where exactly can we build them?”

To find out more, search for reference AL/57/23/PL on the Arun District Planning Portal.