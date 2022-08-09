Plans for 10,000 new Ifield homes: Meeting to be held tonight

The Save West of Ifield Committee will be holding their annual meeting at 7pm at St Margaret's Church, Ifield.
The campaign group says that the proposed housing development by Homes England would create ‘Crawsham’ and ‘destroy huge swathes of greenfield land.’
A spokesperson said: “The development will NOT help our current housing shortage – these homes will not be affordable and will place huge strain on all our local services which is why Crawley Borough Council and Henry Smith MP openly oppose the plans.
“The AGM will be a great opportunity to learn more - autumn will be very busy with the expected publication of the Horsham Local Plan and the submission of Homes England's planning application.”
For more information, see the Save West of Ifield Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/259190955574518