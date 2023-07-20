Plans for 16 bedroom extension in grade II listed Selsey care home refused

Plans to build 16 new bedrooms in a Selsey care home have been refused by Chichester District Council.

If approved, the plans would have seen a first floor extension and considerable internal reconfiguration to The Bill House Rest Home in Selsey, Chichester. An existing 1930s bungalow, alongside several other outbuildings, would have been demolished to allow for the additional 16 room extension, and the existing building would have been reconfigured to make rooms bigger, for ease of use by residents.

Rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) during its last inspection, the rest home provides personal care for up to 38 people living with a range of needs, including dementia. It is set in a grade II listed arts and crafts building on top of Selsey Bill, and the structure itself dates back to 1907, having been converted into a care home 35 years ago.

It was hoped that the plans, if approved, would have allowed the care home to grow, offering an improved service to a greater number of patients. But planners at Chichester District Council refused the measures earlier this week, explaining that it might detract from the historical character of the building.

Part of the refused plans.

"The limited public benefits arising from the proposal would not outweigh the harm to the heritage asset that has been identified,” the officer’s report makes clear.

To find out more about The Bill House rest home in Selsey, visit its website: thebillhouse.co.uk.

To view the full application, search for reference 23/00467/LBC on the Chichester District Council planning portal.