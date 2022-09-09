The resort in Upper Bognor Road wants to build the centre and relocate some fairground rides.

A design and access statement by Inspired Partnership Ltd for Bourne Leisure said: "The applicant wishes to install a new Activity Centre within the boundary of the site providing a suitable and permanent structure to house guest amenities and the adaptation of an area of existing outdoor amenity facilities to provide a new fairground cluster, central to the resort.

"The new Activity Centre would accommodate escape rooms, laser tag, indoor golf, providing improved facilities to help the resort to meet the evolving needs of guests.

This would involved the relocation of a number of amusement rides, the creation of a new fairground cluster of seven amusement rides including a tensilve canopy over some and the adaptation of pathways and landscaping.

"The high quality design of the proposals will help the resort to meet the ever-evolving guest standards, presenting significant opportunity for tourism enhancement and helping to enhance a sustainable holiday resort," the statement said.

The earlier consultation said the resort would not be increasing its guest numbers.

The new Activity Centre at Butlin's in Bognor Regis could accommodate laser tag, escape rooms and mini golf

Research showed family and adult guests would like more things to do together during the daytime and it had selected the 'latest and greatest activities' with the indoor facility open from 9am to 10.30pm and including a café and activity bar.