Plans for five new homes on South Downs village smallholding site
Developers Cygnature Homes are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the five-bedroomed homes on land west of South Hill Farm in Storrington Road, Thakeham.
The site is currently unoccupied but was previously used as a smallholding and residential garden.
In a statement to the council, agents acting for the developers say: “These proposals will make efficient use of a site located outside of a settlement boundary but which is sat within a residential context and is next to other residential properties along Storrington Road.”
They say that the proposals will create a ‘high-quality residential scheme’ of five homes which, they maintain, would provide ‘much needed housing in this area.’
The houses are proposed to be sited on spacious plots laid out in a north – south orientation on the site. Each house would have a large private front and rear gardens, as well as private off-street parking with car port, providing spaces for three vehicles and external space for two bicycles.
The agents say: “It is intended to construct the properties with high quality materials, reflecting the character of the surrounding residential developments.
“The proposals are accompanied by a landscaping plan which seeks to create a high quality, attractive development which is sufficiently
screened to reduce any visual impact on the surrounding area.”
They add that the land is in a residential area with other houses nearby. “Gven the need for residential accommodation in Horsham, this is considered to be an entirely appropriate land use in this location,” they say.