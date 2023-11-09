Developers have revealed plans to build five detached houses on a former smallholding site in a South Downs village.

Developers Cygnature Homes are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the five-bedroomed homes on land west of South Hill Farm in Storrington Road, Thakeham.

The site is currently unoccupied but was previously used as a smallholding and residential garden.

In a statement to the council, agents acting for the developers say: “These proposals will make efficient use of a site located outside of a settlement boundary but which is sat within a residential context and is next to other residential properties along Storrington Road.”

Marked in red, the site in Thakeham where it is proposed to build five detached five-bedroom houses. Photo: contributed

They say that the proposals will create a ‘high-quality residential scheme’ of five homes which, they maintain, would provide ‘much needed housing in this area.’

The houses are proposed to be sited on spacious plots laid out in a north – south orientation on the site. Each house would have a large private front and rear gardens, as well as private off-street parking with car port, providing spaces for three vehicles and external space for two bicycles.

The agents say: “It is intended to construct the properties with high quality materials, reflecting the character of the surrounding residential developments.

“The proposals are accompanied by a landscaping plan which seeks to create a high quality, attractive development which is sufficiently

screened to reduce any visual impact on the surrounding area.”