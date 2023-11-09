BREAKING

Plans for five new homes on South Downs village smallholding site

Developers have revealed plans to build five detached houses on a former smallholding site in a South Downs village.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:17 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Developers Cygnature Homes are currently seeking planning permission from Horsham District Council to build the five-bedroomed homes on land west of South Hill Farm in Storrington Road, Thakeham.

The site is currently unoccupied but was previously used as a smallholding and residential garden.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement to the council, agents acting for the developers say: “These proposals will make efficient use of a site located outside of a settlement boundary but which is sat within a residential context and is next to other residential properties along Storrington Road.”

Most Popular
Marked in red, the site in Thakeham where it is proposed to build five detached five-bedroom houses. Photo: contributedMarked in red, the site in Thakeham where it is proposed to build five detached five-bedroom houses. Photo: contributed
Marked in red, the site in Thakeham where it is proposed to build five detached five-bedroom houses. Photo: contributed

They say that the proposals will create a ‘high-quality residential scheme’ of five homes which, they maintain, would provide ‘much needed housing in this area.’

The houses are proposed to be sited on spacious plots laid out in a north – south orientation on the site. Each house would have a large private front and rear gardens, as well as private off-street parking with car port, providing spaces for three vehicles and external space for two bicycles.

The agents say: “It is intended to construct the properties with high quality materials, reflecting the character of the surrounding residential developments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposals are accompanied by a landscaping plan which seeks to create a high quality, attractive development which is sufficiently

screened to reduce any visual impact on the surrounding area.”

Have you read? Strong objections raised over plans for block of flats in South Downs village

‘Sadness’ at closure of long-established Horsham shop

They add that the land is in a residential area with other houses nearby. “Gven the need for residential accommodation in Horsham, this is considered to be an entirely appropriate land use in this location,” they say.

Related topics:South DownsHorsham District CouncilThakeham